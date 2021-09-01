Snyder's-Lance Can't Decertify Snack Workers In FLSA Row

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An opt-in class of more than 300 delivery drivers for the Snyder's and Lance snack-food companies had enough in common to avoid being broken up into individual cases, a North Carolina federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell said he denied motions by S-L Distribution Co. to decertify the class because there were enough common issues of how S-L treated the workers as independent contractors that they deserved collective consideration in the lawsuit over whether the snack company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and misclassified them as independent contractors. "Significant common evidence exists to determine, on a...

