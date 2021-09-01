Zurich Beats Fla. Event Venue's COVID-19 Coverage Bid

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ruled that Zurich American Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover reception hall operator Map Legacy's losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following the Eleventh Circuit's influential Mama Jo's decision that the policyholder did not incur property damage. U.S. District Judge Anuraag Hari Singhal tossed Map Legacy Inc.'s case Tuesday, saying the policyholder's "conclusory statement" cannot demonstrate any actual physical change on its property required by its all-risk insurance policy. Although, as Map Legacy argued, Florida's state closure orders expressly said the COVID-19 virus is "physically causing property damage," the judge said that "this is not a statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS