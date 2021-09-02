Amazon, Dell, Samsung Device Imports Face ITC Scrutiny

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has agreed to investigate whether Amazon, Dell and other big technology companies are selling laptops, desktops, servers, mobile phones and tablets that infringe patents owned by Sonrai Memory Ltd. of Ireland. The trade court agreed Tuesday to launch a probe following a complaint lodged by the Irish patent holder on behalf of a U.S. licensee in early August. Sonrai alleges that a number of companies are flouting Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a law that prohibits imports of products that infringe U.S. patents. The ITC investigation will center on imports from Amazon.com Inc.,...

