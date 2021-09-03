McDermott Expands Into Asia With Launch Of Singapore Hub

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A growing Asian client base has led McDermott Will & Emery LLP to open a Singapore office that will focus on areas including tax law and commercial transactions, the firm announced. The office, McDermott's first in Asia and 22nd overall, plans to focus on tax law, commercial transactions, energy and infrastructure, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, technology and government investigations and arbitration, the firm said in a news release Tuesday. "We have always been ambitious regarding Asia, but it was necessary to find a more complete and diversified offering that reflects and connects with the firm's global strengths," Michael S. Poulos,...

