Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Surgical Implant Co. Settles Securities Suit For $10.5M

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A surgical implant company has agreed to pay $10.5 million to end a class action accusing it of manipulating revenue reports by regularly shipping products to customers ahead of schedule to make it appear as if quarterly revenue targets were being met.

Lead plaintiff Rosy Yeretsian asked an Illinois federal court Tuesday to grant preliminary approval to the "extraordinary" agreement reached with RTI Surgical Inc. The proposed deal seeks to certify a nationwide settlement class of all investors who purchased RTI common stock from March 7, 2016, through March 27, 2020. The arrangement would resolve claims that RTI made false and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!