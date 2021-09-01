Surgical Implant Co. Settles Securities Suit For $10.5M

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A surgical implant company has agreed to pay $10.5 million to end a class action accusing it of manipulating revenue reports by regularly shipping products to customers ahead of schedule to make it appear as if quarterly revenue targets were being met. Lead plaintiff Rosy Yeretsian asked an Illinois federal court Tuesday to grant preliminary approval to the "extraordinary" agreement reached with RTI Surgical Inc. The proposed deal seeks to certify a nationwide settlement class of all investors who purchased RTI common stock from March 7, 2016, through March 27, 2020. The arrangement would resolve claims that RTI made false and...

