Former Ute Manager Says Tenth Circ. Must Rethink Nixing Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A former manager for the Ute Indian Tribe has asked a Tenth Circuit panel to revisit its decision to toss his employment contract suit, saying he shouldn't have to exhaust his remedies with the tribe because he doesn't have a fair chance to get his claims resolved by the tribe's courts. The circuit court ruled Aug. 3 that the Ute courts have the authority to decide whether the tribe's agreement with Lynn D. Becker, a former manager in the tribe's energy and minerals department, was valid. The panel overturned a Utah federal judge's ruling that the tribe had waived the requirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS