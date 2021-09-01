Vape Co. Owner Gets Infringement Verdict Nixed At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Los Angeles vape company won a ruling from a split Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday that found a rival didn't give him enough notice that his e-cigarettes allegedly infringed a vape patent and wiped out a jury's nearly $864,000 verdict against him. After hearing arguments in early May, two judges on an appeals court panel ordered a California federal court to hold a new trial to determine how much Henry Chung owes Lubby Holdings LLC for infringing a patent used in a line of vaporizers. Back in 2019, a jury found that Chung and his company —...

