4 Firms Steer TerrAscend's $545M Cannabis Co. Buy

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- North American cannabis brand TerrAscend Corp. said Wednesday it plans to buy another pot company, Gage Growth Corp., for $545M to expand into the Michigan market, in a deal guided by four law firms. The deal will bring TerrAscend's footprint into the Great Lakes State, which is the third largest cannabis market in the U.S. and where Gage has a strong presence, TerrAscend's Executive Chair Jason Wild said in a statement. "Combining our market-leading share in our existing states with Gage's proven cultivation, retail and marketing capabilities, creates one of the largest and most dynamic companies in the industry," Wild said....

