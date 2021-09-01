Delta Variant Revives Remote Hearings In Some Texas Courts

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- After participating in three oral arguments via Zoom in recent months, appellate partner Mark Trachtenberg of Haynes and Boone LLP was looking forward to late September, when the First Court of Appeals in Houston planned to return to in-person arguments. There's something distinct about the solemnity of arguing in a historic courtroom, he said. And as he and other appellate lawyers learned during the pandemic, that solemnity doesn't always translate to the kitchen table. But as the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Texas has increased — driven by the new delta variant — some courts have pivoted back to remote...

