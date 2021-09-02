8th Circ. Affirms Pipe-Marking Co.'s Win In Explosion Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Missouri energy company and its insurers can't recoup roughly $75 million that a gas line locating company spent settling claims related to the 2013 explosion of a Kansas City restaurant, the Eighth Circuit has ruled. Spire Missouri Inc. can't seek indemnification for its own alleged wrongdoing or negligence under state law, the appellate court said Wednesday, affirming a district court's findings. That's because Missouri law explicitly says that companies engaged in construction work like the gas line locator can't agree to indemnify or hold others responsible for their own wrongdoing or negligence, the three-judge panel said. Ultimately, though, it didn't matter whether Spire...

