Korean Transformers Still Face Duties, Commerce Says

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has preliminarily found that South Korean power transformers are still being dumped in the U.S., though at slightly lower rates than previous investigations had determined. According to a notice slated for Thursday's Federal Register, Commerce reviewed products imported between August 2019 and July 2020, and found that Korean importers and producers are dumping large liquid dielectric power transformers in the U.S. at rates of up to 8.85%, continuing to harm domestic producers. After identifying Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp. as the mandatory respondent and the largest exporter of the subject merchandise from Korea, Commerce calculated the dumping...

