Founder Of Fraud-Riddled $25M Sentinel Fund Gets 4 Years

Law360, New York (September 1, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a Connecticut hedge fund founder with four years in prison Wednesday for fraudulently mismanaging $25 million of investor money, but characterized as "wackadoodle" guidelines that called for roughly 12½ years behind bars. At a sentencing where all wore masks, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein directed defendant Jason Rhodes, 48, to make more than $25 million of restitution and to surrender to custody Oct. 15. "I believe the sentence is appropriate, given the extreme seriousness of the offense," Judge Stein said, telling Rhodes, "I do not think you will ever cross that red line again."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS