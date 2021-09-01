Boston Absolved For Late Filing In Satanic Temple Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge admonished attorneys for the city of Boston on Wednesday for blowing a deadline to respond to a Satanic religious group's lawsuit, but said the delay was not damning enough to end the case. The city was six days late responding to The Satanic Temple's lawsuit seeking to give an invocation at Boston City Council meetings. The religious group asked U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs to strike the response and enter a default judgement against the city. But the judge exercised her discretion to forgive the city, according to an order. "Although defendant's counsel should have kept...

