VW Inks $42M Deal To Resolve Takata Air Bag MDL

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has agreed to a $42 million settlement to resolve consumer lawsuits over the use of defective Takata Corp. air bag inflators in its vehicles, according to a Wednesday filing by the plaintiffs seeking preliminary approval of the deal from a Miami federal court. The proposed settlement with Volkswagen Group of America Inc., Audi of America LLC and their affiliates covers 1.35 million vehicles, the plaintiffs said in their motion. The deal is modeled on settlements previously approved with seven other automakers in the sprawling multidistrict litigation. Consumers are also pursuing claims against General Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. "We are pleased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS