5th Circ. Revives Baccarat Dealer's Hostile Workplace Claim

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A fired baccarat dealer can once again pursue her hostile work environment claim against a Harrah's casino now that the Fifth Circuit has sent her suit back to a lower court after finding that a jury might conclude she did suffer the sexual harassment she alleges. The Fifth Circuit panel of judges said in its opinion Wednesday that genuine disputes of material fact remain as to former baccarat dealer Kristina Sansone's hostile work environment claim against New Orleans-based Jazz Casino Co., doing business as Harrah's Casino, based on her allegation that her employer fired her in retaliation for reporting workplace harassment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS