3rd Circ. Says Pidgin Clearly Isn't Same As Standard English

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Immigration officials violated the due process rights of a man from Cameroon who only spoke Pidgin English when they failed to provide an interpreter for him, the Third Circuit declared Wednesday. The panel said it was "surprising" that the Board of Immigration Appeals failed to realize how different standard English and Pidgin English were from each other, given the difficulties the Cameroonian native, referred to in the docket as B.C., faced in expressing himself. "And despite persistent clues that he was less than fluent in 'standard' English, he was left to fend for himself in that language without an interpreter," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS