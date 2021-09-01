Ark. Nursing Home's Med Mal Trial Win Nixed On Appeal

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas appeals court on Wednesday tossed a nursing home's partial trial win in a suit accusing it of causing a resident's death due to medical negligence, saying a statutory claim was wrongly trimmed from the case midtrial. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed a directed verdict in favor of Heartland Rehabilitation and Care Center in a suit accusing the nursing home of unspecified medical malpractice which caused the death of patient Carolyn Sue Cauffiel in July 2012. The suit filed by the patient's son, Terry Cauffiel, also alleged violations of the Arkansas Protection of Long-Term Care Facility Residents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS