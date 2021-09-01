Eli Lilly Favors Millennial Applicants, Older Job Seekers Say

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly & Co. illegally discriminates against older, more experienced applicants for pharmaceutical sales representative positions by favoring younger hires, according to a potential class and collective action filed Wednesday in Indiana federal court. Eli Lilly maintains hiring practices that disproportionately favor employees under the age of 40 by relying on a recruitment system that requires applicants either to be affiliated with a university or part of the pharmaceutical giant's internship program, according to the complaint filed by Jerad Grimes and Emily Edmondson. Pharmaceutical sales reps Grimes, 49, and Edmondson, 55, said Eli Lilly has an explicit strategy of attracting and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS