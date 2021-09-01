16 State AGs Back S.D. In Mount Rushmore Fireworks Dispute

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Sixteen state attorneys general have thrown their weight behind South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's campaign to restore an annual fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore, telling the Eighth Circuit on Wednesday that they support the Republican governor's challenge to the federal government's decision to ban the event. A friend of the court brief filed by the attorneys general said the U.S. Department of the Interior offered a "flimsy and unsupported" rationale for scrapping the fireworks display, arguing that the 16 states have an interest in ensuring both that a 4th of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore can take place in future...

