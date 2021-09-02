4th Circ. Says NC Must Face Trans Health Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina state health plan is not immune from a suit lodged by state employees who say its exclusion of gender transition services was discriminatory, the Fourth Circuit said. The Fourth Circuit found Wednesday that the North Carolina district court was correct in March 2020 to find that the North Carolina State Health Plan for Teachers and Employees could face a federal lawsuit brought under the nondiscrimination provision of the Affordable Care Act, after the health plan separately appealed to escape the workers' March 2019 district court suit. The split opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Roger L. Gregory agreed...

