Ford Dealer's Insurer Wants Out Of Suit Over Worker's Killing

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Employers Assurance Co. told a California federal court Wednesday that it doesn't have to pay for the settlement of a suit brought by the family of a Ford dealership employee who was killed by a co-worker, since the employer's liability coverage specifically excludes damages arising out of an employee's termination. In June 2019, after Ford Store Morgan Hill Inc. terminated Steven Fleet's employment, he went back to his vehicle, grabbed a firearm and killed two dealership employees before taking his own life, the lawsuit says. Then in June 2021, victim Xavier Anthony Souto's girlfriend and family sued the dealership in California...

