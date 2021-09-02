Property Owner Queues Up High Court Arbitration Question

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to review a Ninth Circuit decision permitting a group of British insurance underwriters to force arbitration of a dispute over coverage for property damage caused by Hurricane Harvey despite a state law barring the arbitration of such feuds. The owner and operator of a Texas townhouse complex said Wednesday that it intends to file a petition for a writ of certiorari with the high court by Nov. 10, in which it will urge the justices to overturn the Ninth Circuit's decision from last month. The companies claim that the decision creates a split among...

