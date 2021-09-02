Charter Plane Co. Urges Court To Toss Destroyed-Hemp Case

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A charter plane company facing a suit from a hemp distributor over a destroyed shipment of product has asked a North Carolina federal court to either dismiss the suit or transfer it to California, arguing that the court lacks personal jurisdiction over it. Planet Nine Private Air LLC said in a memorandum supporting its Wednesday motion to dismiss that because the Tar Heel State has "only incidental and temporary connections to this dispute," the company lacks sufficient contacts there to warrant personal jurisdiction. The company urged the court to either nix the case brought by We CBD LLC and its affiliate...

