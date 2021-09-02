Pharma Co. Beats Shareholder Suit Over Migraine Drug

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Zosano Pharma Corp. has beaten claims that it lied to investors about the development of a migraine drug called Qtrypta, with a California federal judge finding that the shareholders did not show that company executives intentionally misled investors. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said in an order Wednesday that lead plaintiffs Tuk Doss and Hosam Alqurashi failed to sufficiently allege that the Fremont, California-based startup and three of its current or former CEOs made false or misleading statements either intentionally or with deliberate recklessness, as required under Ninth Circuit precedent for pleading scienter. Judge Chen said the case aligns with...

