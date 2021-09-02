WhatsApp Fined €225M For Privacy Breach In Ireland

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 12:15 PM BST) -- Ireland's Data Protection Commission said on Thursday that it has fined WhatsApp Ireland Ltd. a record €225 million ($267 million) for breaking European Union rules on data privacy by failing to be transparent with users about how it discloses their information. The Irish watchdog has said it has fined and reprimanded WhatsApp and ordered the instant messaging company to take remedial action to ensure it is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation. (iStock) The regulator said that it has fined and reprimanded WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook Inc., and has ordered the instant messaging company to take remedial action...

