Latham-Led Quanta Inks $2.7B Energy Project Contractor Deal

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Latham-led infrastructure services provider Quanta Services Inc. said Thursday it's buying renewable energy projects contractor Blattner Holding Co. for $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. Houston-based Quanta said the deal for Avon, Minnesota-headquartered Blattner gives it a company focused on the engineering and construction for wind, solar and energy storage projects. The deal terms include $2.36 billion in cash and $340 million in Quanta stock, according to a joint statement. Additionally, Blattner investors can earn another $300 million if certain targets are met, it said. "Our industry is on the cusp of significant evolution and this is an opportunity to add...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS