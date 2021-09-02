Align Capital Sells Tolling Co. For $120M to Quarterhill

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Align Capital Partners announced Thursday it had sold a software developer for tolling systems to Quarterhill for $120 million, exiting the business after roughly a year. Electronic Transaction Consultants LLC, or ETC, provides tolling software to Texas, Georgia, California and Illinois, and its platform processes at least two billion transactions every year across over 1,500 toll lanes, the private equity firm said. Align Capital acquired ETC through a carveout in July 2020, the firm said. The firm did not disclose the deal's financial terms at the time. The firm invested in Texas-based ETC when there was a "massive...

