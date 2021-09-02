Waiver Eyed As Excess Insurers Seek To Duck NJ Virus Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday challenged excess insurers' position that certain policies' virus exclusions survived a waiver clause giving priority to a primary policy without such an exclusion, lending support to hospitality and recreational companies seeking coverage for losses related to the coronavirus outbreak. During a Zoom hearing on motions from Arch Specialty Insurance Co. and other excess insurers to escape a suit from those businesses, Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky questioned their stance that there was no conflict between the excess policies and Hallmark Specialty Insurance Co.'s lead policy that would trigger the waiver provision. Under the...

