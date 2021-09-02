DOL Says Contractor Pocketed Retirement Contributions

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued a Minnesota-based mechanical contractor in federal court for allegedly violating federal benefits law by skimming its employees' retirement plan contributions and loan repayments and using the money to pay its own operating costs. According to DOL Secretary Marty J. Walsh's lawsuit filed in Minnesota federal court, Summit Facility and Kitchen Service LLC flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it siphoned over $45,000 of its employees' 401(k) plan salary deferral contributions and nearly $12,000 in their loan repayments. The company, led by owner and chief executive officer Kevin G. Yakes, kept the...

