Pay Phone Co. Can't Restore Verizon Service Amid Billing Row

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge won't force Verizon New Jersey to restore pay phone service to Tenny Journal Communications while their lawsuit over a billing dispute plays out, ruling that Tenny's loss of service doesn't pass the litmus test for an injunction. U.S. District Judge Julien Neals denied Tenny's request for a preliminary injunction, saying Verizon was within its rights to suspend its services to 300 of Tenny's pay phones after it failed to provide the assurance of payment required in their contract. "It is well settled that self-created harms cannot be considered irreparable harms for the preliminary injunction inquiry," the...

