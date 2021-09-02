Seadrill Gets OK For Vote On $5.6B Equity-Swap Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave offshore oil driller Seadrill Ltd. permission to send a $5.6 billion equity swap Chapter 11 plan to its creditors for a vote after the company and a creditor agreed to drop or delay disputes over asset sales and an exit financing backstop. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved the disclosure statement of Seadrill's Chapter 11 plan after Seadrill and investment firm Strategic Value Partners said they had reached a tentative agreement to put off consideration of Seadrill's backstop proposal and drop SVP's attempt to have a Seadrill affiliate put up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS