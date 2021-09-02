Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. County Sues Over Voting Law Ban On Giving Food, Water

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A suburban Atlanta county is challenging in federal court a Georgia ban on giving food and water to people waiting in line to vote, saying that criminalizing humanitarian aid serves no policy purpose and that the law is overly broad.

In the suit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside is seeking an injunction stopping the state from enforcing the ban on aid to people waiting to vote.

Whiteside is also seeking to strike down the threat of up to 12 months in custody or a $1,000 fine for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!