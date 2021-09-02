Ga. County Sues Over Voting Law Ban On Giving Food, Water

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A suburban Atlanta county is challenging in federal court a Georgia ban on giving food and water to people waiting in line to vote, saying that criminalizing humanitarian aid serves no policy purpose and that the law is overly broad. In the suit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside is seeking an injunction stopping the state from enforcing the ban on aid to people waiting to vote. Whiteside is also seeking to strike down the threat of up to 12 months in custody or a $1,000 fine for...

