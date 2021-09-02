Capital One CEO Fined $638K For Antitrust Stock Buy Breach

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday hit Capital One Financial Corp. CEO Richard Fairbank with a $637,950 civil penalty for allegedly failing to report his acquisition of company voting shares, with the agency painting the banking executive as a "repeat offender" who failed to learn from similar mistakes dating back two decades The complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC alleges that Fairbank violated antitrust rules by failing to report his acquisition of 100,000 voting shares in Capital One as part of his 2018 compensation package, which upped his total company stock holdings to $168...

