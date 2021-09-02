Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Capital One CEO Fined $638K For Antitrust Stock Buy Breach

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday hit Capital One Financial Corp. CEO Richard Fairbank with a $637,950 civil penalty for allegedly failing to report his acquisition of company voting shares, with the agency painting the banking executive as a "repeat offender" who failed to learn from similar mistakes dating back two decades 

The complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC alleges that Fairbank violated antitrust rules by failing to report his acquisition of 100,000 voting shares in Capital One as part of his 2018 compensation package, which upped his total company stock holdings to $168...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!