Biden Launches Enviro Review Of NY Offshore Wind Project

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration kicked off the environmental review process for a proposal to generate up to 924 megawatts of wind energy off the easternmost tip of New York state, inviting the public to weigh in on the project that developers say could power as many as 600,000 homes. The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is set to publish a slightly amended version of its Notice of Intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for the Sunrise Wind project in the Federal Register Friday, less than a week after announcing the original notice. The revised notice extends...

