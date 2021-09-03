WTO Data Shows Post-COVID Gains For 'Intermediate' Exports

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Growth in global exports continues to undo the damage caused to supply chains at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Trade Organization announced after finding that exports of so-called intermediate goods grew 20% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year. Shipments of intermediate goods, which are production inputs used to create a final product such as metals or textiles, expanded globally during the first few months of the year, according to a WTO report released Thursday. The surge was driven by exports of ores, precious stones, rare earths, food and beverages, the trade body added....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS