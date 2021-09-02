Reduced Broadband Benefit Will Still Go A Long Way

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Congress' massive infrastructure package is set to reshape the coronavirus-era federal Emergency Broadband Benefit program, offering people fewer broadband dollars per month but extending the program over a longer period of time. Despite the smaller monthly subsidy, consumer advocates and policy architects say the change means more mileage for both the government and internet users. Although the per-household subsidy will shrink by $20 per month, experts say the reduced amount is actually more in sync with the price of low-cost internet plans already on the market. Congress' revision will also give people more options for how to apply the program, which...

