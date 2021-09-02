GAO Calls On HHS To Pull Back Accenture's $330M IT Deal

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to pull back Accenture Federal Services LLC's $330 million IT deal after the company failed to submit required cost information, according to a decision released on Thursday. Accenture, which had held the department's prior task order to provide information technology services for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' federally facilitated exchange, hadn't provided its transition costs for assuming the new contract, despite instructions to do so, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said. The omission was enough to send the contract back to HHS, after the GAO found...

