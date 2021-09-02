GTT Communications Plans $2B Sale Ahead Of Ch. 11 Filing

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Global cloud networking firm GTT Communications announced plans Thursday to close on a $2.15 billion sale of its infrastructure division in the coming weeks before it files a pre-packaged Chapter 11 plan in New York bankruptcy court. In the announcement, the company said it had reached terms on a deal with I Squared Capital to acquire the infrastructure division assets nearly a year ago and has now come to terms for a restructuring support agreement with key stakeholders that will allow GTT to restructure its balance sheet through the bankruptcy filing. The proceeds from the sale will allow GTT to repay...

