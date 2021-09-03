Fed. Circ. Squashes China Duty Challenge Over Rushed Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit left in place a 92% levy on Chinese tapered roller bearings after determining that an auto parts importer improperly sued the government before challenging the levy at the administrative level. An appeals panel unanimously faulted importer Wanxiang America Corp. for moving too quickly with its lawsuit to undo the duties on shipments from its parent company supplier, backing a U.S. Court of International Trade ruling from 2019 that said the company was obligated to exhaust its administrative remedies. "The true nature of Wanxiang's complaint is that Wanxiang seeks to avoid paying antidumping duties and a penalty assessed against...

