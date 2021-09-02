HHS Floats New Migrant Child Shelter Policy After Texas Order

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Office of Refugee Resettlement is considering setting up a federal licensing system for shelters that house unaccompanied minors after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott moved to revoke state licenses for child care facilities that work with the federal government. In a notice submitted to the Federal Register on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ORR's parent agency, put out a call for public comments as it weighs creating a centralized licensing process that would keep child shelters open in the face of state-level hostility. "The [request for information] seeks public input on the challenges posed by the current...

