Dish, Sirius Fight Judge's Fee Denial Stance In Video IP Row

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Dish Network and SiriusXM are urging a Delaware federal judge to overrule a magistrate judge's recommendation that they not receive attorney fees from a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that struck down a video playback patent asserted against them. In a Monday brief, Dish and SiriusXM said that U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall correctly deemed Dragon Intellectual Property LLC's patent lawsuits against them to be "exceptional," thus meriting attorney fees for the district court litigation. But she wrongly found that they couldn't recover fees for litigation at the PTAB because it invalidated part of Dragon IP's patent in an...

