FBI Migrating Surveillance Warrant Workflow To 'The Bridge'

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The FBI filed a seventh update with the U.S. Foreign Surveillance Intelligence Court last week following court orders requiring the agency to explain how it will improve the integrity of its surveillance warrant protocols. In a letter released Monday, National Security Division's Chief Oversight Officer Kevin O'Conner advised FISC that the FBI is transferring its warrant application workflow to a new system called The Bridge, purportedly designed to increase accuracy and collaboration both within the agency and between the FBI and Department of National Security. The Bridge system will coordinate with the FBI's case management system, Sentinel, automatically cross-referencing data and...

