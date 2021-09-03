BetMGM, DraftKings Are Wyoming's First Online Sports Books

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Wyomingites placed their first-ever online sports bets after the state OK'ed licenses for operators DraftKings and BetMGM. The Equality State became the 22nd to start online sports betting Wednesday after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling left legalization up to individual states. Notably, Wyoming has not approved in-person sports betting or laying wagers on Indian land. Within minutes of the state gaming commission approving the platforms, DraftKings took Wyoming's first legal bet — a $1.10 straight wager on underdog Jacksonville State beating a 16.5-point spread in its NCAA football matchup against University of Alabama at Birmingham later that night, according to...

