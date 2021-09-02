ECJ Upends Ruling That Energy Subsidy To UK Was Illegal

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The European Union's top court Thursday overturned a finding that an EU subsidy to strengthen the U.K. electricity market during winter violated bloc rules against state aid, saying a formal investigation should have preceded any decision about the program's legality. The European Court of Justice on Thursday overturned a ruling that a European Union subsidy to strengthen the U.K. electricity market during winter violated bloc rules against state aid. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy) The decision by the European Court of Justice reverses one from November 2018 in which the EU General Court disallowed the support on the grounds that the European Commission, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS