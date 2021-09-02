DC Judge Tosses Suit Over Slow Processing of Fiancé Visas

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday threw out a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of State over the slow processing of K-1 fiancé visas during the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing with the government that the case is now moot because the agency had recently issued a "national interest" exemption to aid the applicants. Government lawyers told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in May that the suit, filed by more than 150 U.S. citizens and the foreign partners they intend to marry, warrants dismissal because Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had exempted all K-1 visa applicants from a Trump administration executive order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS