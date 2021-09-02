Feds Dodge Suit Over $3.8B Myrtle Beach Highway

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal court Thursday threw out a challenge to permits for a South Carolina interstate project connecting to Myrtle Beach after determining changes to the plans were minimal. U.S. District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks dismissed the suit filed by the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League after determining that the 4-year-old challenge to the project first envisioned decades ago had failed to show National Environmental Policy Act or Administrative Procedure Act violations. Judge Hendricks said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency didn't need to update environmental impact reviews for the Interstate 73 project...

