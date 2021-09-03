Ark. Suit Against Pot Law Firm May Require Arbitration In NY

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge said that a medical marijuana company had standing to bring a legal malpractice case against cannabis-focused Manhattan law firm Feuerstein Kulick LLP in his court, but he added that the $5 million dispute ultimately belongs in arbitration in New York. In a decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky wrote that the arguments the law firm invoked to challenge Holistic Industries of Arkansas LLC's standing and the court's supposed lack of personal jurisdiction were unpersuasive. Specifically, the court disagreed that the company lacked standing either because the suit may not have had buy-in from all Holistic's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS