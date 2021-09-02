DC Judge Sides With ICE In FOIA Immigration Data Case

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement won't have to produce information on investigations and deportations that it was being sued over after a D.C. federal judge said he believed the agency's argument that it would have to produce a new record to do so. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta granted the agency's cross-motion for summary judgment Thursday, putting an end to the four-year saga over records that the leaders of a data-gathering and research center tied to Syracuse University waged after ICE stopped providing the information. Judge Mehta said he was siding with the agency "in sum, because the court credits...

