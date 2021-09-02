Sanford Heisler Delays Office Reopening To January

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Civil rights firm Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP has delayed its office reopening to January 2022, given the recent surge throughout the U.S. in COVID-19 cases associated with the delta variant. The firm's leadership said in an email to all lawyers and personnel late Wednesday that it is now eyeing Jan. 10 as its official office reopening date, according to a copy obtained by Law360. Sanford Heisler has roughly 100 employees spread across six U.S. offices. "As the COVID-19 surge continues unabated throughout the United States with the daily death toll now averaging — once again — over 1,000 per day, we...

