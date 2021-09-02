Alexion Must Face Claims Of Stalling On Drug After Merger

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery judge has ruled that former shareholders of a biopharmaceutical business acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can continue going after the company for allegedly failing to make appropriate efforts in developing an autoimmune drug, nixing Alexion's bid to erase their breach of contract claim as premature. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn on Wednesday rejected Massachusetts-based Alexion's ripeness challenge to the former Syntimmune Inc. shareholders' claim that it did not use "commercially reasonable efforts" to reach certain milestones with respect to drug SYNT001, as required under the companies' 2018 merger agreement. While Alexion has a total of seven years to...

